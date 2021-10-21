Corinthians has Renato Augusto and Giuliano back in training; see likely lineup

This Thursday morning, Corinthians continued its work at CT Joaquim Grava. With an eye on the game against Internacional, which takes place next Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, Sylvinho promoted the first tactical training of the week, after the first two days focused on the regenerative.

Renato Augusto and Giuliano, who had carried out load control on Wednesday, participated in the entire training, which began with the warm-up in field 1. roni, in physical transition after a knee injury, participated only in that beginning and went on to a separate job with trainer Fabrício Pimenta.

Then, on field 2, Sylvinho promoted a rondo activity with the players. Afterwards, the technician performed a tactical work by sector in a small field. After training, as has been the custom, some players remained to perform additional free kicks and headers.

According to the Globe Sports, a probable Corinthians squad to visit the team from Rio Grande do Sul may have Xavier in the defense – João Victor is suspended. The Sunday team can then be: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Xavier) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô), Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes.

Timão’s next training session, this Friday, will be the fourth of the week and again takes place in the morning. The match against Internacional will be valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

