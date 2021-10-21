Corinthians line-up: team returns to training and has two reinforcements from the youth categories | corinthians

In another cold afternoon in São Paulo, Corinthians held the second preparatory training to face Internacional on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

Athletes performed ball possession work in a small space and, in the final part of the day, a team. Two youths from the base reinforced the training: defender Belezi and left-back Reginaldo.

Athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in front of São Paulo, on Monday, participated only in the warm-up with the rest of the group and then returned to the inner part of the CT. The exceptions were Giuliano and Renato Augusto, who carried out load control and did not go to the pitch.

Sylvinho has not yet outlined the starting lineup, which will feature the return of Fagner and which will not have defender João Victor suspended. Midfielder Xavier, who has been training as a defender, may be an option in the sector. The other alternative is the entry of Raul Gustavo, a player of the position.

A possible Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Xavier) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô), Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes

Corinthians continues the preparation to face Inter this Thursday morning.

