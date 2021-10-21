Corinthians remakes accounts to close 2021 in the blue and needs almost R$ 80 million in sales | corinthians

Corinthians redid its accounts for 2021 and continues projecting to close the year with the accounts in the blue. In a meeting last Tuesday night, the club’s Board of Directors approved Timão’s revised budget for the season.

Although made official only now, the document has already been guiding the decisions of the different departments of Corinthians in recent months.

The club continues to project a positive financial result for this year, but a little lower than before. At the beginning of the year, a surplus of BRL 1.1 million. Now, the value has dropped to BRL 713 thousand.

Several changes have been made to expenditure and revenue forecasts. One of the ones that drew the most attention from advisors was the sale of players. Initially, Corinthians hoped to raise BRL 70 million with transfers. Now, to close 2021 in blue, you will need to invoice BRL 95.3 million.

See too:

+ Sylvinho studies casting Xavier in the defense against Inter

+ Roni goes into the field and gets closer back

1 of 2 Football manager Alessandro Nunes alongside Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Football manager Alessandro Nunes alongside Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The financial department sees the number as feasible, mainly due to the devaluation of the real against other currencies. A sale of 10 million euros, for example, is equivalent to almost R$65 million at the current price.

However, advisers (especially those in opposition) see exaggerated optimism in the new forecast. That’s because by the end of August Corinthians had raised only R$ 13.8 million from athlete negotiations. So, lack BRL 81.5 million to reach the goal.

There was also an increase in the forecast of revenue from TV rights, sponsorships and brand exploitation. Such values ​​would already be guaranteed.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the budgeted amount with collection of games and commercial explorations, as well as an increase in expenses, the main one referring to salaries. Personnel expenses were estimated at R$268 million and rose to R$314 million.

Until August, the month of the last financial balance sheet released, Corinthians registered a surplus of BRL 1.8 million. Alvinegra debt remains stable, but at a high level, close to R$ 1 billion (not considering the financing of Neo Química Arena).

+ Read more news about Corinthians

2 of 2 — Photo: Disclosure — Photo: Disclosure