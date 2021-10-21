Corinthians squad: Renato Augusto and Giuliano return to training with the ball | corinthians

The Corinthians squad returned to training this Thursday morning and continued their preparations for the match against Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

Coach Sylvinho promoted an activity to exchange passes with the players. Subsequently, the commission carried out a tactical work by sector in a reduced field. At the end of the workday, some players performed add-ons such as free kicks and headers.

Midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, who did not go to the pitch on Wednesday’s activity to control loads, participated in all the work of the day. Once again, defensive midfielder Roni participated in the warm-up and then went on to a separate job with coach Fabrício Pimenta.

Sylvinho has not yet outlined the starting lineup, which will feature the return of Fagner and which will not have defender João Victor suspended. Midfielder Xavier, who has been training as a defender, may be an option in the sector. The most likely alternative is the entry of Raul Gustavo, a player of position.

A possible Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo (Xavier) and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô), Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes.

Corinthians continues the preparation to face Inter this Friday morning.

