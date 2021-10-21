Corinthians trio performs for Women’s National Team friendlies against Australia

The three Corinthians players called up to prepare the Brazilian Women’s Team with a focus on the two friendlies against Australia performed in Sydney this Wednesday.

the defender Erika, the left side Tamires and the attacker Adriana arrived in Australia after a flight with a stopover in Dubai. The CBF recorded the moment of arrival of the players on social networks, but has not yet released any soundtrack with the players.

In addition to the Corinthians athletes, another 16 players and the women’s team coordinator, Duda Luizelli, also performed. Now, the Brazilian team of the Pia Sundhage technique is complete – see list of calls here.

In this preparation period, which takes place on the FIFA Date, the Brazilian team faces the Australians on October 23rd and 26th (next Saturday and Tuesday) at Commbank Stadium, in Sydney. The first game takes place at 5:50 am, while the second at 6:05 am. The matches are preparatory to the Copa América Feminina 2022.

Remember that the players do not miss any Corinthians commitment in this period and should return to Brazil on the 27th. The next game of Arthur Elias’ team will take place on October 31st, against Ferroviária, for the return game of the semifinal of Paulistão Mulher. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 11am.

See more at: Corinthians in Seleo, Corinthians Feminine, Erika, Adriana and Tamires.