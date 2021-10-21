Couple transports century-old residence across lake to new place of residence

A couple transported his house about 90 kilometers across a lake to a new place of residence. Kirk Lovell and Daniele Penney, from Newfoundland (Canada), had to move, but they wanted to stay in the same house, built a hundred years ago. The way was to take it with them!

The couple bought the house of a retired couple who wanted to demolish the century-old building, according to the newspaper “Salt Wire”. It was built by a man who fought and died in World War II.

Daniele said the property was a “dream”, but that it would be nearly impossible to move it on roads due to the high voltage lines. they knew that the only way to keep the house was to float across a lake..

The technique was widely used from the 1950s onwards, when there were efforts by the local government to close many remote communities. Forced to move from their villages, families moved their homes to larger communities across sea, rivers and lakes.

For transportation, the couple used a base with wheels to seat the house and fastened 28 plastic barrels and some Styrofoam insulation, for flotation. Boats made the building move.

The house was erected and placed in the structure. Days later, last week, came the long-awaited moment of change.

With the house on the water, Daniele found it difficult to follow the process:

“It was like you were weakening in faith. Was it going to surface? Was it going to sink?”

Kirk admitted he was nervous.

“When she moved it was amazing”, declared.

Everything worked out, although the house was flooded along the way, requiring a special drying procedure. Kirk and Daniele are already in the new old house. But both said they didn’t want to repeat the experience.

“At the end of the day, a historic home has been saved, a family will have a renovated house to live in with a spectacular view, and everyone will be able to share an incredible story that will be told for years to come”, said neighbor Keith Goodyear, on Facebook. He helped with transport and documented it with photos and videos posted on the social network.

See below for the sequence of the unusual process:

Couple transports house across lake to new place of residence Photo: Reproduction/Facebook(Keith Goodyear)

Below videos of the end of the journey: