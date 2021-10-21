Covid-19: Salvador will have a joint effort of the 2nd dose of Pfizer and application of booster doses on Thursday | Bahia

The city of Salvador will make a joint effort to apply booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the elderly, health professionals and patients on hemodialysis, in addition to the vaccine complement with the second dose of Pfizer on Thursday (21). The task force was titled “Operation My Vaccine Close to Home”. [Confira os locais no fim da reportagem]
According to information from the city hall, there will be no application of the 1st dose or second doses of Oxford and CoronaVac vaccines.
For those who are on Thursday’s target audience, the service will be from 8am to 4pm. People who will receive the second dose of Pfizer need to have a booster date scheduled for November 12, 2021.
Check out the schedule for Thursday (21):
2nd Pfizer dose and booster dose for the elderly, healthcare workers and hemodialysis patients: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Drives: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), Catholic University (Pituaçu), Atakadão Atakarejo, FBDC Cabula, 5th Health Center (Barris), Arena Fonte Nova, Faculdade Universo, Exhibition Park, Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge Paralela, Shopping Bela Vista and FBDC Brotas.
- Fixed Points: USF Itacaranha, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Itapuã, UBS Ministro Alckmin, Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am), USF Estrada das Barreiras, UBS Castelo Branco, USF San Martim I, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria) , Catholic University (Pituaçu), USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, 5th Health Center (Barris), Officials Club (Dendezeiros), USF Sérgio Arouca, USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, USF Federation, CSU Pernambués, USF Cambonas, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Platform, USF Beira Mangue, USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado and FBDC Brotas.
