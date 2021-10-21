Covid-19’s new focus on China causes flights to be cancelled; schools are closed

Chinese authorities have canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools and launched a massive testing campaign to contain a new covid-19 focus linked to a group of tourists traveling domestically across the country. The origin of the outbreak is linked to an elderly couple who were traveling with a tour group. They started the shift in Shanghai, before flying to Xi’an (centre) and the provinces of Gansu and Inner Mongolia (north).

Since then, dozens of linked cases have been detected, with close contacts in at least five provinces and regions, including the capital Beijing. On Thursday, 21, the National Health Commission of China notified 13 new local infections, bringing the total number from 16 to 42 in the month of October.

An administrative division in China’s Inner Mongolia region said late Wednesday it had imposed a blockade and would test its population of 180,000 after the city of Erenhot and a division called Ejina Banner blocked people from leaving amid outbreaks locations.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Lockdowns are small compared to early 2020 visas in Wuhan City. Covid’s latest hotspot, mainly involving northern and northwestern China, has reached the capital, Beijing, and neighboring Hebei province, where authorities have pledged tough measures against the virus as they step up preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in February.

The only local case reported in Beijing on Oct. 19 was the first since August.

In China’s harsh anti-covid strategy, which aims to eliminate all cases, authorities in affected areas have adopted large-scale tests, closed tourist spots, schools and entertainment areas and ordered confinements in some residential complexes.

In some locations, such as Lanzhou, Gansu’s capital city, with four million inhabitants, authorities have urged residents not to leave their homes if they don’t have to. And in case of need, only with negative covid-19 test.

Airports in the affected regions canceled dozens of flights, according to the VariFlight website. Almost 60% of flights to the main airports in Xi’an and Lanzhou were suspended.

Jiuquan, where the Chinese state frequently fires rockets, has yet to detect any local cases, but authorities have already canceled planned cultural events such as exhibitions.

Expace, a state-backed aerospace company, said on Tuesday it had postponed work on a mission involving the Kuaizhou 1-A rocket in Jiuquan as part of epidemic control. Employees were forced to enter “semi-lockdown” mode and avoid contact with the outside world. (With international agencies).

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags