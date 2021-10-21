Covid CPI: House government leader says he will sue all senators who vote in favor of report

BRASILIA — The leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said on Wednesday that he will sue all senators who vote in favor of the excerpt from Covid’s CPI report that deals with his case. In a preliminary version of the document, which is still up for vote, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) asks the Federal Revenue to investigate Barros’ companies. The report concludes that “irregularities” indicate “a practice of those who hide the origin of resources (for example, due to corruption)”.

This Wednesday, the government leader attended a session of the Chamber’s Ethics Council. He is the target of representation by the PSOL, which accuses him of breaching decorum in the context of the acquisition of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. According to the caption, Barros acted in the “beginning, middle and end” of a negotiation “filled with suspicion and illegalities”.

The rapporteur of the case, Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), asked to postpone the reading of her opinion, and then the collegiate approved the removal from the agenda.

— The investigation proved that I didn’t participate, and he (Renan) insists on writing a thesis that has no foundation at all. Will respond legally. And the other senators who vote in favor of the report as well, in succession. He, I sue now, when he releases his report. The others, I will process later, when they vote in favor of his report, knowing that he does not have the elements,” said Barros.

The government leader also said that he had already warned lawmakers about his decision to take the case to court for abuse of authority and slanderous denunciation. He also argued that there is no “a comma” that evidences any crime.

— I will inform each senator, I will try to be highlighted in the plenary, but if I don’t have a senator to present, I will inform each senator of my defense, clarifying that the conclusions of Renan’s report were not confirmed. They could have found evidence and placed it, but they didn’t,” he added.

The CPI asked for the breach of confidentiality of the companies in which Ricardo Barros is a partner. He was investigated by the commission for links with the companies that supported the sale of the Indian vaccine Covaxin to the federal government and for having taken a businessman from Belcher Pharmaceuticals, interested in selling immunization products, to meet Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

Among the firms mentioned is RC1 Incorporações, a partnership between Barros and his wife. The company earned gross revenue of R$1.78 million in 2017, although it has only one employee and has not issued any invoice, according to information from the CPI.

Another company from Barros mentioned is BB Corretora Ltda. “With only 4 employees, the company earned, in 2019 alone, BRL 2,305,000.00, without issuing any invoice. In the same period, it distributed BRL 1,850,110.00 to partner Ricardo Barros, as profit/ dividend”, records the draft report.

Barros also said that approval of the report would not affect his role as government leader in the Chamber.

— I’m calm, I loved the report, there isn’t a comma in the report that compromises me. Zero. President Bolsonaro has already said in an interview that I am in the lead and I count on his confidence to lead government affairs. This is a circus. I’ll repeat it, it’s a circus. And a circus will not influence government decisions.