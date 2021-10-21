Covid: Why WHO Says Pandemic Will Last Longer Than Expected

The covid-19 pandemic “will last another year than it needs to” because the poorest countries are not getting the vaccines they need, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official, said this means the covid crisis could “easily drag deep into 2022”.

Less than 5% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, compared to 40% on most other continents.

The UK has distributed more than 10 million vaccines to countries in need. And promised a total of 100 million.