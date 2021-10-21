Covid’s CPI Final Report Calls for Bolsonaro’s Indictment for Nine Offenses | National Newspaper

Covid’s CPI presented, this Wednesday (20) the final report of the six months of work. In the text, senator Renan Calheiros asks for the indictment of president Jair Bolsonaro for nine crimes. The report also attributes crimes to three of the president’s sons, ministers, former ministers, federal deputies, government officials, doctors and businessmen.

After much conversation throughout the night of Tuesday (19), the senators of the “G7”, the group that forms the majority in the CPI, agreed the last points on which they still had divergence in the report.

Senator Renan Calheiros, from the MDB, filed the document at 10 am this Wednesday.

In these six months of work, from April 13th to this Wednesday, the CPI held 68 meetings, took 370 hours to hear investigated, witnesses and guests. Only of confidential documents are 4 thousand files. The result is a 1,179-page report that calls for the indictment of 66 people and two companies.

The rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, from the MDB, indicated in the document that 22 different crimes were committed, in addition to illegal acts of administrative improbity.

The 22 crimes considered in the report are: homicide; danger to the life or health of others; Epidemic; infraction of preventive sanitary measure; omission of disease notification; quackery; incitement to crime; forgery of private document; ideological falsehood; use of false document; irregular employment of public funds or income; passive corruption; active corruption; malfeasance; administrative advocacy; usurpation of public function; contract fraud; criminal organization; false reporting of crime; procedural fraud; crimes of responsibility – for violation of social rights and for incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of office; and crimes against humanity – by inhumane acts, extermination and persecution.

1 of 1 Report attributes nine crimes to Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction/JN Report attributes nine crimes to Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction/JN

The rapporteur asked for the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for nine crimes:

– epidemic crime resulting in death;

– infringement of preventive sanitary measures;

– irregular employment of public funds;

– forgery of private documents;

– crime against humanity; and

– liability crime.

He also asked for the indictment of three of his children – senator Flávio Bolsonaro, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro; four ministers – Marcelo Queiroga, Onyx Lorenzoni, Wagner Rosário and Braga Netto; two former ministers – Ernesto Araújo and Eduardo Pazuello; in addition to five federal deputies – the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros, Osmar Terra, Carla Zambelli, Bia Kicis and Carlos Jordy.

Also on the list are people appointed as members of the “parallel cabinet”, such as businessman Carlos Wizard, physician Nise Yamaguchi and virologist Paolo Zanotto, as well as businessmen identified as funders of fake news about the pandemic, such as Luciano Hang and Otávio Fakhoury.

Until Tuesday (19), the draft of the report provided for the indictment of 69 people. On Wednesday, Renan presented the report without the names of pastor Silas Malafaia, the president of Funai, Marcelo Xavier, and the secretary of Indigenous Health at the Ministry of Health, Robson Santos da Silva.

The name of Deputy Hélio Lopes, of the PSL, who appeared in the first versions of the report, was also removed by Renan Calheiros.

Prior to reading the report, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro was asked whether President Jair Bolsonaro was aware of the report and whether he had made any comments on the requests for indictments. Flávio Bolsonaro reacted with disdain.

“Look, I think he would receive it this way: do you know that laugh of his? (Laughter) Because there’s nothing else to do. It’s a joke in very bad taste”, said Flávio Bolsonaro.

Government senators asked for the floor on the commission to criticize the report’s conclusions, especially the call for President Bolsonaro to be indicted. The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz, from the PSD, countered.

“Whoever commits a crime must be indicted and investigated. Furthermore, it is incumbent on the Federal Senate to judge the possible commission of a crime of responsibility by the head of the Executive, so it would be nonsense that this same Senate could not investigate the president’s conduct within the scope of the CPIs. No citizen is above the law, and this is true even for President Jair Messias Bolsonaro”, he said.

The leader of the Senate government, Fernando Bezerra, of the MDB, insisted on defending the president.

“There are no legal elements that support the criminalization of the President of the Republic. The final report cannot have the nature of a true sentence”, he criticized.

Soon after, Renan began reading a summary of the report. First, he stressed that the document is a proposal that needs to be approved by the members of the commission and explained the change made on Tuesday, when he removed from the text two crimes attributed to Bolsonaro.

“We are removing the crime of murder. We suggest the characterization of the qualified form of the crime of epidemic with the result of death, Article 267, which can take place – that was the discussion, very good by the way – in a guilty way, as well as intentionally, and we remove the crime from genocide against indigenous people. There were, of course, doubts regarding the characterization of the conduct and the conceptualization of the crime itself, and, in its place, the commission decided that we would indict the President of the Republic for yet another crime against humanity, this time against indigenous people”, justified .

The rapporteur detailed how the performance of the “parallel cabinet” would have occurred, criticized the government’s delay in purchasing vaccines and noted that President Bolsonaro’s behavior encouraged the population not to take the necessary precautions to avoid the contamination by the coronavirus.

“The CPI collected evidence that clearly demonstrates that the federal government was silent and chose to act in a non-technical and reckless manner in facing the new coronavirus pandemic, deliberately exposing the population to a concrete risk of mass infection. The existence of a ‘parallel cabinet’, the intention to immunize the population through natural contamination, the prioritization of an early treatment without scientific support of efficacy, the disincentive to the use of non-pharmacological measures were proven. At the same time, there was a deliberate delay in the acquisition of immunization agents, in evident disregard for people’s lives. With this behavior, the federal government, which had a legal duty to act, agreed to the death of Brazilians and Brazilian women,” he said.

The rapporteur also criticized the president for defending the use of drugs without efficacy in combating Covid and encouraging the population not to respect measures to contain the virus.

“The federal government, in particular President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, with the use of the public machine, frequently and repeatedly, encouraged the Brazilian population to follow their routine normally, without warning about the necessary precautions despite all the available information pointing to the high risk of this strategy. Another flag of the federal government during the most serious health crisis that hit the country, with the arrival of Covid-19, was the unconditional and reiterated defense of the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, as well as other drugs, such as ivermectin and azithromycin , even after scientific studies, the WHO and other health authorities around the world have demonstrated the ineffectiveness of this treatment. The choice carried out above all by the head of the Federal Executive contributed to the terrifying tragedy in which hundreds of thousands of Brazilians were sacrificed and tens of millions more were contaminated, many still sequelae,” he said.

After reading the report, Renan Calheiros made a speech and pointed out the importance of the CPI’s work. At the end, he was applauded by his colleagues.

“History does not forgive the silent and will condemn the cowards. The commission forced the government to abandon inaction and denial in order to pursue vaccines that back then it refused, boycotted, disdained its effectiveness. These are lives preserved by the CPI, even though we have one of the biggest lethalities in the world due to the negligence of the federal government. This is our greatest legacy: lives”, he concluded.

Senators will have five days to analyze the report in detail. Next Tuesday (26), they meet again in the CPI room to vote on the document.

At the end of the session, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s declaration that his father would react with a laugh to the CPI report reached the committee’s chairman, Omar Aziz, as if President Bolsonaro had reacted in that way. Aziz expressed indignation.

“The president laughed when he was out of breath, he laughed when he sent his mother to buy vaccine. President, we have respect for your Excellency’s office. Your Excellency is the greatest authority in this country. Rest assured, Your Excellency, that we are not going to allow any citizen, regardless of authority, to think he can shelve this report. This report, from now on, will be debated in Brazil. In colleges, in universities. It will serve as a thesis for many master’s degrees. From now on, it becomes the report not of the CPI, but of the victims of Covid, of the sequels. President, Brazil needs affection and the charges being made against your administration and your person are very serious charges, and laughing at this moment I don’t think it’s a laugh of relief. On the contrary, your laugh is of fear, because Justice comes. It comes for men and for divine justice”, he emphasized.

Hours later, when he was alerted to the fact that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro had been laughing, Omar Aziz said he was still critical of the president.

Bolsonaro says he’s not to blame for anything

In Ceará, where he was participating in an event, President Jair Bolsonaro said he was not to blame for anything and that the CPI only produced hatred and rancor.

“How good it would be if that CPI had been doing something productive for our Brazil. They took time from our Minister of Health, servants, humble people and businessmen. They produced nothing but hatred and rancor among some of us. But we know that absolutely nothing is our fault. We know we did the right thing right from the start,” said Bolsonaro.

Planalto Palace’s advisors did not manifest themselves.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said the charges against him and the government have no legal basis and make no sense.

Congressman Carlos Jordy said he will file a representation against Renan Calheiros for abuse of authority and that the CPI is being used against the president and his allies.

Luciano Hang stated that the CPI asks that he be indicted without having committed any crime.

Paolo Zanotto stated that “the burden of proof is on the accuser.”

Deputy Carla Zambelli declared that she filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to be heard in the commission.

Carlos Wizard’s defense declared that the businessman did not define any public policy and that the report bases the indictment request on statements of opinion given at the beginning of the pandemic, when the context was different.

Nise Yamaguchi said he will speak out after the official reading of the report.

The Ministry of Health stated that it was not notified of the inclusion of the name of Minister Marcelo Queiroga in the report.

Deputy Ricardo Barros stated that all deponents heard at the CPI exempted him from involvement in Covaxin and that the investigation denied the suspicions.

Deputy Bia Kicis and Minister Onyx Lorenzoni did not want to manifest themselves.

Jornal Nacional was unable to contact Eduardo and Carlos Bolsonaro.