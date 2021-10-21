CR7 saves at the end, and United looks for a turn on Atalanta

It happened again: Manchester United achieved another incredible comeback in the Champions League. And again with Cristiano Ronaldo’s decisive goal. The English team saw Atalanta open 2-0 at Old Trafford, England, but sought the comeback to win 3-2 this afternoon.

The plot was one of drama. After Atalanta took the lead before the break with Pasalic and Demiral, United reacted in the second half with goals from Rashford and Maguire. In the end, the star of the star shone: Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already scored in the last minute in the victory against Villarreal, “flew” to head the goal of Manchester’s comeback.

With the result, United took the lead in Group F. The team fell to the lantern during the match, but ended the round at the top, with six points. Atalanta, with four, is deputy leader.

Manchester United and Atalanta will face each other again in the next round. The clash is scheduled for November 2, in Bergamo, Italy. Before that, the Red Devils face Liverpool and Tottenham for the Premier League.

United suffers from disastrous start

Atalanta players celebrate goal against Manchester United in Champions League Image: REUTERS

The start of the game could not have been more disastrous for Manchester United. In poor performance in the first half, the English team saw Atalanta open 2-0 before the break.

The drama began in the 14th minute, when Pasalic took advantage of Zappacosta’s cross from the right and only had the job of completing it for the goal. The situation of CR7 and co. it got worse shortly thereafter. At 28, defender Demiral won a dispute for the top with Shaw and Maguire after a corner kick and expanded.

CR7 guarantees incredible comeback

In the second half, the game changed. United came back from the locker room with a different spirit and soon put pressure on Atalanta. The reaction started with Rashford, at seven minutes. After an error by the Italian team, Bruno Fernandes gave a beautiful pass for the striker to complete on the goalkeeper’s exit. At 29, the tie came. After a cross into the area, Cavani tried to deflect and the ball was left for Maguire to finish first.

At 35 minutes, the turn that seemed far away arrived. Cristiano Ronaldo “flew” after a cross in Shaw’s measure and headed in to secure another victory for United.