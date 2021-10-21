Crab preserved in amber from 100 million years old lived among dinosaurs

Fossils preserved in amber are among the most fascinating finds in paleontology in recent years – they are resin globes from ancient, hardened trees that have captured tantalizing details about spiders, lizards, microscopic animals, insects, birds and even a small dinosaur that often it does not exist in fossils found in rocks.

However, all of these creatures were terrestrial species that you might expect to find on a tree trunk or branch. Now scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber – and it’s the most complete crab fossil ever discovered.

“The specimen is spectacular, it is unique. It’s absolutely complete and doesn’t lack a single strand of hair on the body, which is remarkable,” said Javier Luque, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University, in a press release. He was the lead author of the study published in the journal Science Advances.

The Chinese, American and Canadian scientists who worked on the amber specimen, originating in northern Myanmar, called the tiny crab Cretapsara athanata. The name refers to the Cretaceous, the period of the dinosaur era during which this crab lived, and Apsara, a cloud and water spirit in South and Southeast Asian mythology. The species name is based on “athanatos”, which means immortal in Greek, referring to its natural preservation in amber.

In appearance, the 100-million-year-old creature superficially resembles the crabs that run along its back today. Computed tomography revealed delicate parts of the body such as antennae, gills and fine hair in the mouth parts. The creature was only 5 millimeters long and was probably a baby crab.

Researchers believe that Cretapsara was not a marine crab nor did it completely inhabit the land. They think he would have lived in fresh, or perhaps brackish, water on the forest floor. It was also possible, they said, that he was migrating to land like the famous red crabs on Christmas Island, which release their young into the ocean and then return to land.

While the oldest crab fossils date back to the Jurassic period, more than 200 million years ago, non-marine crab fossils are sparse and largely incomplete.

The researchers said Cretapsara proves that crabs made the leap from sea to land and freshwater during the age of dinosaurs, not during the age of mammals, as previously thought, pushing the evolution of non-marine crabs to a very long time. further.

“In the fossil record, non-marine crabs evolved 50 million years ago, but this animal is twice that age,” said Luque.

Dinosaur-era amber fossils are found only in deposits in Kachin State, northern Myanmar, and ethical concerns about the region’s provenance of amber have surfaced in recent years.

The Vertebrate Paleontology Society called for a moratorium on research on amber from Myanmar after 2017, when the country’s military took control of some amber mining areas.

The authors of this study said the amber specimen was acquired by the Longyin Amber Museum from a vendor in the city of Tengchong, near the border with Myanmar, in southern China, in August 2015.

They hoped that “the carrying out of surveys on specimens collected before the conflict and the recognition of the situation in Kachin State will serve to raise awareness of the current conflict in Myanmar and the human cost behind it.”

