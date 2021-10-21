Crimes committed by Bolsonaro in the pandemic could lead to 78 years in prison, says Randolfe

by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The vice president of the Covid Senate CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said on Wednesday that the crimes committed by President Jair Bolsonaro in the pandemic could earn him 78 years in prison, noting that the tragedy will not be forgotten.

“This tragedy will not be forgotten by us, and this group (G7) will work in every way so that those indicted in this final report, including the President of the Republic, who is charged at least 78 years in prison, can respond in the criminal courts of Brazil and even in the International Criminal Court”, said Randolfe.

The senator recalled that Bolsonaro disdained the deaths, citing the phrase “so what”, called the illness the flu and imitated people with shortness of breath.

“His laugh is only coherent with his behavior so far, that’s why the report has indicted him for crimes that could lead him to serve 78 years in prison,” he added.

Randolfe stated that the CPI asked for a meeting with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, on the 27th to deliver the report of the work, which will later also be taken to other authorities.

“Any authority that receives the report will have enormous difficulty in filing it from a technical, legal, political point of view and from the point of view of satisfaction that the entire Brazilian society is expected to have”, he said.

Randolfe’s statements took place at a press conference after the session in which the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), read the final report, which points to the president as the main responsible for the high number of deaths by Covid in the country and suggests indicting him for a series of crimes.

Despite the commission’s vice-president’s speech, Renan’s report will still have to be approved by the commission and then sent to the attorney general. It will be up to him to assess whether, in fact, he accepts the requests to criminalize Bolsonaro, asks for the opening of an inquiry and later offers a complaint against the president.

Recently appointed to a new term by Bolsonaro, Aras has generally not acted as a legal challenge to the federal government’s initiatives during the pandemic.

Despite Randolfe’s mention of 78-year prison sentences for the president, the determination of a person’s sentences, in practice, only occurs in the sentence’s dosimetry phase, only after the conviction is confirmed by the Judiciary.

