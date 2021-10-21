Criminals Use Online Games to Entice Minors, Says Mexico Government | World

Criminals have used online gaming platforms to entice minors in Mexico, the government of the Latin American country said on Wednesday (20).

The complaint was made after the rescue of three teenagers who were missing. According to Mexican authorities, they had been recruited to monitor police movement on a hill.

“We are going to send a message to families about the risk of electronic games, which can become very violent,” Mexican President López Obrador told a news conference.

“There are games in which, based on anonymity, they relate and start a process of persuasion, of recruitment,” said Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía.

Criminals use nicknames related to Mexican cartels, such as Jalisco and the Northeast region, on the platforms, the undersecretary said. In addition, users such as “sicai0os”, “c4art3l” and other variants are also investigated by the police.

According to Mejía, the risks also extend to social networks like TikTok and Instagram. He argued that children and adolescents are mainly recruited for surveillance work, as they do not arouse suspicion.

The Undersecretary of Security said that on Oct. 9, authorities rescued three teenagers from a home in the southern state of Oaxaca and captured a woman who was trying to transfer them to Nuevo León, in northern Mexico.

The minors, aged 11 to 14, had been declared missing. According to their parents, they were regular players of Free Fire, a free action battle game.

One of the young men reportedly started “a friendship with a user” who, after obtaining his phone number, offered him a job in Monterrey, Mejía said.

He explained that, among other functions, they would be responsible for staying on a hill, checking radio signals to warn of any changes, or the arrival of police officers, with a monthly salary of 8,000 pesos (about R$2,000).

The teenager invited two schoolmates to go together to a bus station, where a woman would take them to Monterrey. As they were playing online, authorities were able to locate them via GPS.