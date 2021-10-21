Criminals use Round 6 hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones

Using one of the most common tactics, cybercriminals took advantage of the series’ popularity Round 6 to install malware on more than five thousand smartphones. The vector was an app that promised to deliver wallpapers from the show, but carried a plague capable of stealing data from Android users and enrolling victims in services paid via SMS, whose dividends are shared with the scammers.

The total hit refers to the number of downloads performed before an action by Google, which removed the app from the Play Store after being alerted by ESET. The discovery was originally made by the expert known only as @ReBensk, who on his Twitter feed focuses on malware that targets the Android operating system; in further analysis, expert Lukas Stefanko confirmed the malicious intentions of the software and also the use of a well-known pest, the Joker.

Sometimes referred to by the national press as “the Joker Virus”, malware is a constant presence in fake apps hosted on the Google Play Store. Spyware has already accumulated tens of thousands of downloads, embedded in different types of apps, always keeping an eye on the personal information entered by users — mainly service access credentials and bank details — as well as registering victims in services that are charged in credits or on the phone bill.

Squid Game themed Android Joker 1) downloads and executes native lib

2) native lib downloads and executes apk payload Running this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuab — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021

Although this is yet another situation in which a popular product is used as a weapon for scams, Stefanko pointed out that it took a while for a case related to Round 6 was registered. The idea is that Google is more vigilant about using brands known as scam vectors, increasing scrutiny of such solutions and likely blocking their publication before they even see the light of day.

After all, it’s not like the Play Store isn’t full of software based on the Netflix series, released unofficially. Among playable versions of Potato 1, 2, 3, seen in the first chapter of Round 6, guides and simple games, no malware was found, only applications that display ads in bulk and often have no function, serving only to garner downloads and generate income for their developers.

Users are warned about those responsible for the applications downloaded to the cell phone. The ideal is to always look for official versions and recognized developers, as well as avoid downloading pirated software or software from outside the original operating system marketplaces or manufacturers, in addition to using protection solutions and keeping everything up to date.

Source: Forbes