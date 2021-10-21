Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Manchester United’s comeback on Atalanta: “This is Old Trafford” | Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo secured Manchester United’s comeback victory over Atalanta this wednesday, by the Champions League . After the match at Old Trafford, the player celebrated the result on social networks and exalted the vibration of the fans in the stands.

– Yes! The Theater of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Manchester United and we will never give up! This is Old Trafford – declared the Portuguese ace on Instagram.

Check out the Champions League table 2021/22

Just like in victory over Villarreal, Cristiano Ronaldo again avoided a bad result for Manchester United at home. The goal of the triumph over Atalanta came 35 minutes into the second half, with a header. Third of him in this edition of the Champions League, and in a special game: the number 300 with the shirt of the English team.

“If anyone still wants to criticize you for your work pace or attitude, just watch this game, and how it runs all the time.” — Ole Solskjaer, United coach, on Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview with “BT Sports”

Who accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo’s saving throw from “box” was defender and captain Harry Maguire — author of the equalizer a few minutes earlier. Manchester United finished the first half 2-0, but managed to come back 3-2.

“I had my eye on the game the whole way, I was right behind him!” His jump, ball time, was a perfect headbutt! I believe that in the end we deserved the victory,” Maguire praised.

Manchester United removed Atalanta from the lead in Group F of the Champions League and is now in first place with six points. The Italian team has four, the same number as Villarreal. The two teams face each other again on November 2, for the fourth round.