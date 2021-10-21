Cristiano Ronaldo is elated after Manchester United’s comeback: ‘Father of Champions’

There was no way! Cristiano Ronaldo decided once again and Manchester United turned against Atalanta, this Wednesday afternoon (20), at Old Trafford, in a match valid for the 3rd round of the Champions League group stage. After starting losing 2-0, the English team started the comeback with a goal from the attacker 35 minutes into the second half.

After Shaw’s perfect cross, the Portuguese headed into the goalkeeper’s right corner. The match was number 300 in Cristiano’s career with the Red Devils shirt. On social networks, as expected, the athlete’s name was among the main topics and garnered praise in every way from the fans.

See Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback goal:

Check out some reactions:

Thank you so much my God for having allowed me to appreciate the complete career of Cristiano Ronaldo. — Enlightened Soul (@Sherlock_4real)

October 20, 2021



