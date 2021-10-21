Cristiano Ronaldo saves once again and Manchester United beats Atalanta in the Champions League

He doesn’t stop. Never. He wins and wins and wins. With Cristiano Ronaldo saving again, Manchester United beat Atalanta this Wednesday, for the Champions League, turnaround, 3-2. The Italians opened the scoring with Pasalic and Demiral, but in an exciting second half, Rashford, Maguire and CR7 turned to the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

LOST CHANCES

Playing at home, Manchester United started out trying to open the scoring and had good chances with striker Marcus Rashford, who wasted three great opportunities in the first half. Brazilian Fred also almost scored, but stopped in defense of goalkeeper Musso.

SAME LINE

True to their style, Atalanta was not intimidated by playing away from home and went forward. On minute 15, Muriel made a move from the right and Zappacosta went free in the area to play for Pasalic. Alone, the 88 shirt only needed to shore up for the empty goal. The bid was checked by the VAR, but the position was legal.

OF HEAD

13 minutes after opening the scoring, Atalanta extended the score at Old Trafford with defender Demiral. Koopmeiners took a corner kick down the right side and the Turkish defender rose more than the mark to make the Italian team’s second.

ALL THE SAME

There was no alternative but to launch the attack desperately and the Red Devils were reduced in the eighth minute with Rashford, after a pass by Bruno Fernandes. At 30, after a cross from the right, the ball went through everyone and it was up to Maguire to make everything the same.

HE ALWAYS HE

Motivated by the draw, Manchester United followed on top and he decided once again. Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 36th minute, scored the turning point, which guaranteed another victory for the Red Devils. Luke Shaw crossed from the left and CR7 headed in his third goal in this Champions League.

SEQUENCE

Manchester United and Atalanta will return to the field for the Champions League only two weeks from now, on November 2nd. For the fourth round of the competition, the second round of the group stage, the teams meet again, this time at Gewiss Stadium, home of the Italian team.

VILLARREAL WINS YOUNG BOYS OUTSIDE

Villarreal reached four points (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

In the other Group F game, Villarreal went to Switzerland to face the Young Boys and the current champions of the Europa League beat Bern’s team, achieving their first triumph in the competition. With goals from Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Alberto Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze, the Yellow Submarine, playing in red, won 4-1.