Cruise presents guarantee, and the group will pay off part of the arrears this week

Cruzeiro provided financial guarantees to businessmen who were approached to lend money to pay back wages in the football department. A group of four investors, which includes Pedro Lourenço, Régis Campos and two other names that are kept confidential, has already given a positive signal to pay off the amount until this Friday (20), according to a calculation by Super.FC.

The condition of the partners is to pay only the amount related to football, which involves a professional team and youth categories. In addition to players, employees and coaches will be paid.

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues says that the total pending salary at the club is R$9 million, but the group is willing to spend around R$4 million. In this way, employees from the social area and from the administrative headquarters will not be paid until the top management finds a new solution – a way to make payment for other employees feasible has not yet been found.

The board led by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues presented financial guarantees to the group in order to settle the debt and avoid possible default in the future. Payment to partners should only be made from 2022, when the club will become a company through the Football Association (SAF).

Last week, irritated by the lack of payments, the athletes stopped training at Toca da Raposa II due to dissatisfaction with the situation. The cast even quoted six months as late.

