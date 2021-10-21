Crystal Dynamics unveils artwork and prototype for Tomb Raider: Ascension

Facebook

As part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics is releasing several videos of Tomb Raider: Ascension.

Tomb Raider: Ascension is the name of the project that ended up becoming the 2013 reboot. Before becoming an origin story, the title presented a different proposition.

See the videos below.

Development of Tomb Raider (2013): Mechanics Exploration

Even before the release of Tomb Raider: Underworld, Crystal Dynamics was exploring what Lara’s future might hold. Before falling into the idea of ​​an origin story, the studio tested a wide range of gameplay concepts and mechanics to see what looked new and exciting – including hand-to-hand combat, horseback riding and even a companion system. Check out some screenshots from the initial concept phase of the 2013 reboot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1Cn7eWK0hk

Development of Tomb Raider (2013): Initial Concepts of Ascension

After narrowing down the concept of a survival story on a remote island, Crystal began to develop what was internally called the Tomb Raider: Ascension. At one point, Ascension looked more like a horror game than a title tomb Raider. Eventually, the concept evolved into the origin story told in the 2013 reboot, keeping the core survival components with a hint of supernatural horror. Check out some initial concepts from the dark beginnings of tomb Raider.

Development of Tomb Raider (2013): Initial Ascension Images

Check out a video of Tomb Raider: Ascension, It led to tomb Raider into survival horror territory during the exploratory phases of what would become the 2013 reboot. Ascension that the team began to tell an origin story through the lens of survival.

Development of Tomb Raider (2013): Branding of Ascension

The name “Ascension” stuck for a while after Crystal narrowed the idea to an origin story. Here you can see some of the early explorations of branding and box art for the reboot of Lara’s first adventure, paired with her voice demonstrating her aim to capture the tone of the difficult journey ahead. Soon, a survivor would be born.

It is possible that more videos with curiosities about the project will be released on the official channel of tomb Raider in the next days.