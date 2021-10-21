CSN decides to issue R$1.5 billion in debentures

Bonds are not convertible into shares and have a unit value of R$1 thousand

Round Round and São Paulo – CSN’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the eleventh issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares in a single series. One million and five hundred thousand bonds will be issued with a nominal value of R$ 1 thousand. The issue date of the debentures will be November 10, 2021.

The debentures will mature in seven years, as of the issue date, thus maturing on November 10, 2028.

The debentures may be placed at a premium (provided that it is approved by CSN) or at a discount, to be defined by mutual agreement by the Coordinators, provided that (i) it is applied equally to all the subscribed and paid-in Debentures on the same Payment Date; and (ii) in this case, the Issuer receives, on the Payment Date, the same amount that it would receive if the payment occurred for the entirety of the Nominal Unit Value.

The securities will be deposited for distribution in the primary market through the MDA – Asset Distribution Module (“MDA”), managed and operated by B3, with the distribution being financially settled through B3 and trading in the secondary market through CETIP21 – Securities and Securities (“CETIP21”), managed and operated by B3, with trades settled financially and securities held in electronic custody at B3.

Remuneration will be calculated exponentially and cumulatively pro rata temporis for elapsed business days, levied on the unit face value of the securities or on the balance, from the date of commencement of profitability, or the date of payment of the remuneration.