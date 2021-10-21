Cub of Xerém, Wendel is excited to face the Italian giant for the Champions League

From Xerém to the world. Wendel, currently at Zenit, in Russia, is looking forward to facing the biggest club in Italy, Juventus, this Wednesday, at 4 pm, in the Champions League (largest competition in Europe). As the match is at home, the defensive midfielder bets on the strength of his team to overcome one of the favorites for the title.

— We are strong playing at home, we proved that in the last game. We know that it is essential to score points in St. Petersburg, because it will be more complicated abroad. We respect the history of Juventus, even without Cristiano Ronaldo it is still a very strong team, but we have to think about the victory – he said.

At 24 years old, Wendel is in his second season at Zenit and has established himself as an important player in the team. In 14 games this season, the defensive midfielder has three goals and two assists.

— With the changes made for this season, I feel more comfortable on the field. I am free to participate more in the plays and get to the area to finish. We try to play light football, without giving up aggressiveness, especially without the ball. I think it’s a nice style of play for the viewers, but the main thing is the result. In some games we will need to know how to suffer too – he said.

Zenit are third in Champions League Group H with three points from two games. Juve leads with six. Chelsea (ING) is in second, also with three, and Malmö, Sweden, is lantern, with zero.

Wendel stood out for Fluminense in the 2017 season. He made 56 games and seven goals.