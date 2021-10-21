Currency rises and stock market falls after Guedes talks about ceiling

The commercial dollar operates at a high, and the stock market falls this morning (21). Around 1:30 pm (GMT), the US currency rose 1.69%, traded at R$5.654. At the same time, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operated at a decrease of 2.18%, reaching 108,375.53 points.

The market reacts to statements made yesterday by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who spoke of “a license to spend R$ 30 billion off the ceiling” to fund a benefit of R$ 400 in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) will seek re-election. The spending cap, which freezes public spending, is a constitutional rule created by the Michel Temer administration. The government articulates to change it and implement the hole through the PEC (Proposal for Constitutional Amendment) of the precatório, which is being processed in the Chamber. The fear of investors is that the breaking of the ceiling will open the way for the lack of control of public accounts.

This morning, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, reported a higher number than that cited by Guedes. According to him, the government is seeking more than R$ 40 billion.

Yesterday (20) the dollar retreated 0.5% and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.56 on sale. The Stock Exchange was almost stable, with a slight increase of 0.1%, and closed the day at 110,786 points.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Guedes: ‘License to spend outside the roof’

The reaction in prices comes after the day before, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes himself defended breaking the spending ceiling, a fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation.

With popularity at a low, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) confirmed that he will finance a temporary increase in Auxílio Brasil to guarantee payment of at least R$400 to 16.9 million families by the end of 2022, the year in which he will seek his re-election. To reach this amount, Guedes admitted the need for a “license to spend” R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling.

Since the start of negotiations involving a temporary benefit to power up Auxílio Brasil (which will replace Bolsa Família), it was the first time that Guedes, a staunch supporter of the spending ceiling, has publicly acknowledged that he will need to circumvent the rule to deliver what Bolsonaro has mandated .

Guedes said the government is evaluating whether the benefit will be paid outside the ceiling or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional spending ceiling rule to accommodate it.

The spending ceiling, which freezes public spending, is considered by the financial market as the country’s “fiscal anchor”. The fear is that, without it being broken, there will be lack of control of public accounts.

“Investors didn’t like what they heard,” stated the chief economist at modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira.

The head of Economy also stated that it will be up to the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), to implement a formula that guarantees the payment of a social benefit of R$ 400 in 2022, respecting the country’s fiscal framework.

“The increase in fiscal risk as a result of these uncertainties has led to bets on a tougher adjustment at the next Copom meeting,” stated the XP in note to customers.

JPMorgan started to forecast a 1.25 percentage point hike in the Selic at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s monetary policy committee, with the base interest rate reaching 9.75% a year in February.

Tempers were aggravated in this session by a series of domestic and international aggravations. Around here, a movement of tankers prevented trucks from entering the fuel supply bases in Campos Elíseos (RJ), and the units closed their doors to avoid a disturbance.

With Reuters and Estadão Content