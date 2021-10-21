Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 improvements are postponed to 2022

CD Projekt Red has postponed the long-awaited next-gen enhancements for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade has been pushed into the first quarter of 2022 (between January and March), and The Witcher 3’s upgrade follows it, arriving in the second quarter (between April and June).

Announced through a statement to investors, CD Projekt says: “The company’s management board announces that, based on the recommendations provided by people overseeing development, it has been decided to allocate additional time to both projects. next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022, and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the second quarter of 2022.”

A tweet that followed didn’t offer a specific reason for the postponement, but said the company wanted to “do it right.”

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Both games would receive next-gen updates in the second half of 2021, with The Witcher update bringing new free content inspired by Netflix’s live-action series. Both upgrades will be free for owners of next-gen games, and will improve graphics fidelity and performance.

The postponement comes after a statement in September in which CD Projekt declined to offer concrete release dates for both upgrades, not ruling out a postponement for next year. The caution taken is in response to the disastrous release of Cyberpunk 2077, which prompted the company to be more careful about pre-release marketing in the future.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

