Daniel Alves follows Barcelona’s Champions League victory: “It’s a pleasure to be back” | Champions League

“It is a pleasure and an honor to return to my home after such a long time. I miss Barça. I experienced so many wonderful things here. Coming back is a wonderful flashback”, he declared.
From the stands at the Camp Nou, Daniel Alves follows Barcelona’s victory over Dynamo Kiev — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE
Currently without a club, Daniel Alves defended Barcelona between 2008 and 2016. He wore the team jersey in 391 games, scored 21 goals and provided 101 assists. He won 23 titles in the team, including three editions of Champions. Hours before departure, he made a cryptic post on social media.
“Whatever happens will be because we will make it happen!! Yes or Sure?”, he published.
In an interview with the newspaper “Sport” last Saturday, the Brazilian made it clear that he would return to Barcelona if wanted. Asked about the topic at a press conference before the match against Dynamo Kiev, coach Ronald Koeman changed the subject.
– Nobody at the club told me anything about it. If he was offered to sign, I don’t know anything about the subject – declared the Dutch coach
Daniel, 38 years old, rsplit with São Paulo in mid-September, 15 months ahead of schedule. The veteran’s departure took place after a friction with the tricolor board and the collection of a million dollar debt. The club is committed to pay 60 installments of BRL 400 thousand, totaling R$24 million. The debt with the right-back starts to be paid in January of next year.