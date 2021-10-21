Daniel Alves follows Barcelona’s Champions League victory: “It’s a pleasure to be back” | Champions League

“It is a pleasure and an honor to return to my home after such a long time. I miss Barça. I experienced so many wonderful things here. Coming back is a wonderful flashback”, he declared.

+ Daniel Alves says he would play for Barcelona again

+ Daniel Alves follows the League of Nations final

1 of 1 From the stands at the Camp Nou, Daniel Alves follows Barcelona’s victory over Dynamo Kiev — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE From the stands at the Camp Nou, Daniel Alves follows Barcelona’s victory over Dynamo Kiev — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE

Currently without a club, Daniel Alves defended Barcelona between 2008 and 2016. He wore the team jersey in 391 games, scored 21 goals and provided 101 assists. He won 23 titles in the team, including three editions of Champions. Hours before departure, he made a cryptic post on social media.

“Whatever happens will be because we will make it happen!! Yes or Sure?”, he published.

In an interview with the newspaper “Sport” last Saturday, the Brazilian made it clear that he would return to Barcelona if wanted. Asked about the topic at a press conference before the match against Dynamo Kiev, coach Ronald Koeman changed the subject.

– Nobody at the club told me anything about it. If he was offered to sign, I don’t know anything about the subject – declared the Dutch coach