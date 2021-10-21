Daniel Alves watches Barcelona in the Champions League and says: ‘My house, I miss it’

Without a club, the Brazilian full-back was present at Camp Nou this Wednesday and expressed a longing for playing for the Spanish team.

Daniel Alves is without a club since leaving the São Paulo last September. The side is in Barcelona, where you watched at the departure of his old team against Dinamo Kiev for the Champions League. On the club’s official channel, the player spoke about his feeling towards the blue-maroon association.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor come back to my house after so long, I miss Barça”, declared the Brazilian to Barça TV.

In an interview last Saturday, the side had already said that “if Barcelona need it, just call me”. The athlete’s future will only be defined in the January window, since he can no longer sign with clubs in Brazil.

O Barcelona beat Dinamo 1-0 and breathed in the fight for classification for the knockout. About the team phase, Daniel Alves spoke of “transition”.

“The team is in a process of adaptation and transition due to all the circumstances to go back to the way things were done before”, he said.

Now, Barcelona have nothing less than the classic against Real Madrid. The match is this Sunday, at 11:15 am (GMT), with Live broadcast and exclusive by Star+.