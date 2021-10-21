Danish amateur archaeologist finds pre-Viking treasure with almost 1kg of gold | Look how nice it is

Using a simple metal detector, an amateur archaeologist found, in southwestern Denmark, a buried treasure with 22 6th century gold objects, before the time of the Vikings.

“It is made up of gold objects, including a medallion the size of a saucer. There are many symbols, some of which are unknown. This will allow us to expand our knowledge of the men of that era,” explained to AFP Mads Ravn, director of research at the museum de Vejle, who will exhibit the pieces.

The treasure, weighing just under a kilogram, was discovered near the town of Jelling, considered by historians to be the cradle of kings in the Viking era, between the eighth and twelfth centuries.

According to the museum, this is one of “the biggest, richest and most beautiful golden treasures in Danish history”.

The discovery of this amateur archaeologist took place about six months ago, but it had been kept a secret until now.

Some objects have runic motifs (relating to the oldest Scandinavian and Germanic alphabets) and inscriptions that may refer to rulers of the time, but are also reminiscent of Norse mythology.

One piece represents the early fourth-century Roman emperor Constantine. “It’s the symbolism represented in these objects that makes them unique, not the quantity,” said Ravn.

According to the museum, some pieces were made in a way never seen before. That’s why the discovery is so celebrated.

According to early analysis, the treasure could have consisted of an offering to the gods made by a local nobleman at a time when the northern European climate had been aggravated by a volcanic eruption in Iceland in 536 that covered the sky in ash.