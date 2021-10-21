Datena criticizes Lula and says that ‘politics is rotten’ by people like him

Presenter José Luiz Datena used a comment space on the program Brasil Urgente, on Band, today, to say that the policy “is rotten” because of people like former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The PSL pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022 needled the PT and responded to a criticism made by the politician previously.

“Lula said that I was Enem, that Luciano Huck was the Enem of politics, that he made politics poor, that I had to look outside of politics. Lula, you’re not even good for Enem, because politics areOK rotten because of people like you,” fired the presenter and possible opponent of the PT in the 2022 elections.

The speech was in response to a statement by the former president at the end of September. On the occasion, referring to the press, Lula compared the “search” for a strong candidate for the so-called “third way” to an Enem entrance exam.

“It seems that for the first time in the country’s history sectors of the press are looking for candidates. [apresentador Luciano] Huck, now the [apresentador José Luis] Datena. It’s as if they were making an Enem to look for a candidate when everything could be solved in a simple way,” he said, in September, in an interview with Rádio Capital de Cuiabá.

Datena’s stab today came amid the presenter’s criticism of Lula for having defended “after a long time” the R$ 600 aid. the party has defended the value since last year.

For the former president, Auxílio Brasil, announced today by the government, is “electoral aid”.

I’m seeing Bolsonaro saying now that he’s going to give R$400 in aid. There are people saying that it is electoral aid, which we cannot accept. I don’t think so. PT has defended an aid of R$600 since last year. The people need it. He has to give. If he’s going to take advantage of it, that’s his problem. — Lula (@LulaOfficial) October 20, 2021

presidential election

In July, Datena joined the PSL to compete in the 2022 elections. The acronym, however, merged with the DEM and the União Brasil was created. The presenter has also said that he will remain in the Band until he decides, definitively, whether he will run for president of the republic or governor.

Confidently, in an interview with Veja magazine, Datena said he believed it was easier to remove current president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) from the second round than Lula. He also assured that he is confident of a victory in the 2022 presidential election.

As a result, it has repeatedly analyzed and criticized its opponents. Today, the PT was on the opposite line and said he did not believe that this is the “time to prioritize the 2022 elections”.

“We are still recovering from a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 600,000 people, left thousands of orphans. Hunger and unemployment are punishing people’s lives. I’ll leave it to define a candidacy for February/March,” he wrote on Twitter.