Dating a woman, Leilane Neubarth confesses: “I never imagined”

Journalist Leilane Neubarth, 62, revealed in an interview to Veja magazine that the biggest change she had in her life was after completing 50 years of age. After two marriages and having two children, she said that she found herself in love with another woman: “I had no idea what would happen to me in my maturity”.

Leilane married her first husband at 20 and separated at 26. At 28, she remarried. She had two children, one from each marriage. With her second husband, she lived for 22 years.

Leilane-Neubarth2 She complained about the newspaper O GloboReproduction/Instagram Leilane-Neubarth4 The advisor was contacted, but did not comment on the case until publicationPlay/ Instagram leilane-neubarth But he has already been through several news programs on Globo Leilane Neubarth and Gaia Maia Leilane celebrated his girlfriend’s vaccinationReproduction/Instagram Premio-Cesgranrio-Leilane-Neubarth-Roberto-Filho-BrazilNews Leilane NeubarthRoberto Filho/BrazilNews 0

“The relationship suffered great strain and we parted ways. I suffered a lot, I had planned my life with him, growing old with that man. I remember, at the time, I told my therapist, ‘Man, I dreamed my whole life about growing old with a husband, and everything foundered.’ She replied: ‘Maybe it’s better for you to dream about other things, because that dream hasn’t happened yet. Unless you want to be unhappy for the next 30 years.’ At the same time, something totally unexpected happened: at 52, I fell in love with a woman”, he confessed.

The journalist, who has worked in the field for 40 years, continued: “I never imagined that I would fall in love with a woman. Some people told me, ‘Oh, so you were always gay and you were unhappy because you were married to a man.’ Not! I was happy with my sex life, love life, marriage. But then I got separated and, suddenly, things started to happen and there was this other emotion, another feeling, another attraction that I had never thought about. People ask me: ‘Have you never had a hard-on in a woman?’ No, it didn’t. I think it was something that came at a time when I was prioritizing loving delicacy and harmony. So, since then, I’ve been having homosexual relationships”.

Leilane says she’s happy. “Very very happy. But if you ask me: ‘Is it going to be like this all your life?’ I do not know. I stopped making plans, because the plan that doesn’t materialize frustrates us. No plans, no frustrations (laughs). Today I have a girlfriend, we’ve been together for just over a year.

The communicator created a TV program aimed at the public over 50 years old. With the isolation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Leilane, removed from the GloboNews grid, developed O Tempo que a Gente Tem, a program directed by Susanna Lira, shown on Wednesdays on the GNT pay channel. In it, she receives famous and anonymous guests.