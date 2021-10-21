Daughter of Renato Gaúcho appears with a very small leopard piece on the beach

Whether in the posed photos or in the spontaneous photos, Carolina Portaluppi it’s always a real hit! Last Tuesday (19), for example, the daughter of coach Renato Gaucho decided to share a relaxed click that appears using a very small leopard piece on the beach.

In this ocasion, she bet on an animal print bikini which further highlighted her large butt and the beautiful defined curves. On record, the blonde appears standing, with her right hand above her eyes, as if looking for something on the spot.

Faced with the differentiated pose, both Carol and the muse’s followers took the opportunity to make a joke involving the Palmeiras team, Flamengo’s rival in the final of the Libertadores Cup that will take place in November.

“A creative caption”, asked the daughter of Renato Gaúcho in the caption of the publication. Followers then quickly wrote their suggestions: “Looking for a rival at the height of the Flemish”, commented a young man. “Carol looking for the palm world championship”, wrote another. “Palmeiras doesn’t have the World Cup”, fired one more.

Love for Renato Gaucho

In your social networks, there is no shortage Carolina Portaluppi’s declarations of love for her father, Renato Gaúcho. In one of them, the influencer described how the relationship between them is on a daily basis and took the opportunity to honor him.

“We are such a big family. There are times when we are best friends, we play, we cry with so many laughs. But there are also times that you advise me. Says millions of no’s, prohibits me from everything (lol). I don’t understand at the time, but then it all makes sense, then it’s your time to be a father. There are times when I’m your mother, I worry, I call to see how things are going, if you’ve already taken the plane, how was the flight, if you’re eating. And there are times when you do it too, in fact you do it all the time.”, she said.

Denied romance with Gabigol

In recent months, Carolina Portaluppi was also the target of rumors involving her love life. At the time, internet users, more specifically Flamengo fans, began to speculate a possible romance between the daughter of Renato Gaúcho and the player Gabigol. However, the muse was keen to deny the rumors.

“I don’t know where they got this story. I barely know Gabriel. I would like to make it clear that we have nothing”, he said. “It’s going past the limit of a joke. It’s not healthy anymore and it doesn’t make sense”, she pointed out to journalist Lucas Pasin, from UOL.