Dayane and Aline exchange caresses and move quilts

The romance heated up! Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro moved the quilt at dawn today in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

It all started when Dayane was talking to Lary Bottino, Gui Araujo, Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo about the role of pillows in the pedestrian bed. “All pillows have a secret, right?”, he said addressing Lary Bottino.

“You put it here, put it here. Then you do it like this,” he said while making a scene of sex with the pillows. “What, bro?”, said Bill, scared. “How do you know, Day? Have you ever done that?”, asked Lary laughing.

Bill joined the conversation and also explained: “Put the little ones like this to stand up in bed and disguise,” he revealed as the peons burst into laughter. “You can do whatever you want! I think these pillows are just play,” concluded Day.

Later, with everyone sleeping in the bedroom, the model exchanged caresses with Aline Mineiro and they both moved the comforter. The noise woke Rico Melquiades, Mileide Mihaile and Tati Quebra Barraco, who went back to sleep shortly thereafter.

Romance Dayline

Dayane and Aline live as a couple in the house, exchange kisses and caresses frequently, but these moments are rarely shown in the edition and even in Playplus.

During the test of the farmer who consecrated Day with the hat, the two gave a live peck. The kiss soon became the subject, as RecordTV is a broadcaster linked to the Universal Church and the exchange of affection between women would be bothering the temple.

Later, at the fifth party of the edition, Day and Aline exchanged several kisses, however, the camera changed direction and blurred the duo, and it was only possible to see the ex-panicat’s wig and Day’s hands on her back.