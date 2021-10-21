Dejected, Fátima Bernardes reveals her health status after surgery and fighting cancer

Top Stories

the presenter Fatima Bernardes updated fans about his health status. Through a video posted on their social networks this Tuesday (19), William Bonner’s ex-wife revealed that she misses her fans and that she would be returning to the doctor to review the surgery.

“I miss you. Super happy today after my first surgery review”, said the presenter after receiving the doctor’s diagnosis. She reassured her followers and showed them a very different sling.

“I did the first medical review and I’m very happy with the result, everything is going very well. I’m wearing this sling, which is different. It has a large side to keep the arm away from the trunk, because we have a tendency to close and the physiotherapy work becomes more difficult after returning this hole to its place.“, started famously in the video.

Fátima Bernardes explains that she will be away from the Meeting

Túlio Gadêlha’s girlfriend also warned that she is recovering and that is why she is away from the presentation of the Encontro, on TV Globo. Even before undergoing this surgery, Fátima explained a little more about the procedure.

“I’m going to have an arthroscopy, which is a minor surgery on the left shoulder. I tore a muscle tendon called the supraspinatus”, explained the journalist, who added: “There was a total rupture, so I’ll need to have a little surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I’m unable to do anything”, she said.

Who gave the greatest support in this delicate moment was the boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha. When the presenter would go through the surgery, he insisted on accompanying his beloved and giving that little strength and showing that the two squandered love and companionship. Gorgeous, isn’t it?

After the operation, he took care of the journalist and shared some moments of her recovery on social media. The fans were warm hearted to see the two in the greatest harmony.

