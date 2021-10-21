Delay in diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis reduces quality of life











If the discovery of rheumatoid arthritis is quick, you can live well and prevent limbs from becoming deformed.





About 2 million Brazilians suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology (SBR). We’re talking about an autoimmune disease that makes the body attack its joints. With that, it provokes swelling, stiffness, joint pain, besides being able to let the individual unable to do the chores simpler day-to-day, like combing your hair.

But do not need be like that. When treatment begins mainly within the first three months after the onset of symptoms, it is possible to prevent or minimize the progression of this inflammatory condition.

The problem is that in real life this doesn’t happen very often. A survey carried out by the Ipsos Institute at the request of the pharmaceutical Janssen indicates that 54% of patients take years to reach the correct diagnosis. For the survey, 144 Brazilians with rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases were interviewed.

“Before reaching the rheumatologist, who is the professional qualified to identify the disease and indicate the treatment, these people went through five different specialties. In public health, this can take years,” says Dawton Torigoe, a rheumatologist at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Paulo and a member of the SBR.

The most common is for people to seek orthopedists and then end up being medicated to relieve the pain. That’s when there is no confusion with other similar evils. But each day makes a difference in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which tends to attack especially fingers, knees and ankles.

“We are talking about a systemic disease, which can affect several organs. It starts with inflammation in the joints of the hands and moves on to other parts of the body. Without treatment, she can evolve to deformations. Unfortunately, this is not rare, but it is absolutely preventable”, comments Torigoe.

These deformities can appear in the first five years of the disease, and totally interfere with the quality of life. Pain prevents the patient from making coffee and brushing teeth in the morning, for example. Half of the respondents to the Ipsos Institute survey point out that it was even necessary to stop working in this phase.

“Many individuals are dismissed or retired before their time, causing depression and anxiety,” explains rheumatologist Paola Toth, medical manager at Janssen, which has just launched the campaign Living is Moving – Don’t Let Rheumatoid Arthritis Stop You!

The nerves, eyes, heart, lungs, and even the brain can all be affected by rheumatoid arthritis. A study conducted by Santa Casa de São Paulo indicates that, among 210 patients evaluated, two-thirds had cognitive impairments.

“The most serious ones evolve into a cognitive loss that is progressive and extremely significant”, reports Torigoe, one of the authors of the work. Once again, these are data that highlight the importance of early diagnosis and the combat plan.

how is the treatment

It is made with a range of remedies. “After the diagnosis, we have already started with the use of immunosuppressants and immunobiologicals”, warns Torigoe, citing two classes of medication capable of helping to control arthritis.

The practice of physical activity and physiotherapy are allied tools of pharmacological treatment. “Thirty years ago, the patient was hospitalized and would not get out of bed. Today we know that, outside of a crisis, the best thing is to move the body within the limits of each one. After all, physical exercises have an anti-inflammatory action”, reinforces the doctor. In addition, it is essential to keep an eye on mental health, with follow-up, if necessary, by psychologists and psychiatrists.

First symptoms mentioned by those who have the disease:

Morning stiffness (difficulty moving joints when waking up)

Body pain

Pain and swelling especially in the hands and other joints

swelling in the body

Fever

tiredness and weakness

muscle stiffening

Anemia

Skin blemishes, rashes

Pain and redness in the eyes

Groups of risk

Rheumatoid arthritis is more common in women between 40 and 50 years of age, but it can occur in men and other age groups. “Factors like smoking and obesity increase the risk,” says Tarigoe.

There is also the genetic predisposition. “If your brother has it, your chance of developing the disease is greater. So, it is necessary to be more attentive when there is a history in the family”, recommends the Santa Casa doctor.

The difference between the main rheumatologic problems

Rheumatoid arthritis: An autoimmune disorder marked by the destruction of the synovial membrane, a film that covers the joints.

Osteoarthritis: Also known as arthrosis, it is cartilage wear followed by bone changes, especially in the hands and knees.

Lupus: More common in young women, this condition causes the body to overproduce antibodies. In high concentration, they attack the kidneys, lungs, skin and joints, and can even affect the brain and heart.

Fibromyalgia: Syndrome that manifests itself through pain throughout the body. Causes extreme fatigue and impacts sleep for real. The causes have not yet been fully established, but it is known that there is a strong genetic component.