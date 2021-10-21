Deolane Bezerra opens tour and receives a fee of R$ 250,000 per show

Considered one of the three biggest digital influencers in Brazil, criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra has already revealed that she wants to invest in her music career as a DJ and singer. And that desire will finally come out of the paper. The first show by MC Kevin’s widow (1998-2021), the Baile da Doutora, will be held on November 20, at Varanda Estaiada, in São Paulo. To hire Deolane’s presentation, it is necessary to spend between R$ 150 thousand and R$ 250 thousand.

According to the managers of Deolane, Leandro Zancheta and Estefano Bespalec, the Baile da Doutora has the structure of a large festival, with a huge stage, fireworks and special effects. Detail: the five thousand tickets were sold out in five days of sale, with a month to go before the event.

In addition to many famous, press and guest artists, the show will also feature the participation of great names in music. “We opened sales of the Baile da Doutora only with the image of Deolane in a strategic way. We wanted to show Brazil the strength that this woman is, showing that she can fill a party only she as an attraction”, says businessman Leandro Zancheta.

“We went to London and the United States to bring some professionals to help us produce the show, expect a great show”, said his partner Estefano Bespalec.

Considering the movements of bars, food court, tickets and others, the businessmen expect to move R$ 2 million in Deolane’s first show.

