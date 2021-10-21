DF resumes this 4th vaccination of adolescents with 38 new points

After receiving 51,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Federal District resumes vaccinating adolescents against Covid-19. The immunization of people aged between 12 and 17 years had been partially done since October 13th.

Adolescents must go to one of the 38 vaccination points to receive the first dose from 10 am. The capital is also continuing the immunization of the adult population and the application of the booster dose for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals.

Seniors over 60 years old can get the vaccine 6 months after the second dose. Immunosuppressed people are entitled to an additional dose 28 days after the second application.

The booster dose for health professionals happens to those who work in the public or private network. You must bring a vaccination booklet and a document that proves to be from the health area, such as a badge, work card, professional advice card, employer declaration or paycheck.

See how the vaccination of health professionals will be:

Professionals from the private network will be vaccinated in basic health units (UBSs)

Professionals working in public hospitals must be vaccinated in the immunization rooms of the places where they work or, if the unit does not have a vaccination room, in any UBS that applies the booster dose

Secondary health care professionals must be immunized in public hospitals that have a vaccination room in the region where they work

Primary health care professionals must be vaccinated at the place where they work or at the UBS in the region

Professionals who work in emergency care units (UPAs), in the administration of the Health Secretariat (ADMC), in the Health Surveillance Sub-secretariat, in the Regulatory Complex (including Samu), in the Support Park, in the Children’s Hospital of Brasília, at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, at Fepecs and at the Institute of Cardiology must be vaccinated at the UBSs

Professionals working in military hospitals and at the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB) will be vaccinated in their hospital units

Health professionals working in the Fire Department must be immunized in public hospitals with vaccine rooms

See the vaccination points: