Did the judge whistle? Understand controversy in Arana’s goal, by Galo, against Fortaleza

In Atlético’s first goal against Fortaleza, this Wednesday (20th), in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, there was a controversy that made people talk on the field, on broadcasts and on social networks. It turns out that, before Guilherme Arana’s kick entered the goal, the ball swerved and, apparently, the referee whistled a corner kick thinking that the ball would go out. Look:

The whistle sound just before the ball enters is clear and audible and there was no consultation with the VAR pic.twitter.com/q4oeVHoNXm — Fortaleza EC Mídia (@fec_midia) October 21, 2021

According to the author of the work, the goal was valid. “If it wasn’t the prettiest, it was one of them. I’m happy for the goal and I always try to kick a lot in the goal, my father and my godfather always say to kick in the goal. Who doesn’t kick, doesn’t do it. About the controversy, I heard the whistle, but I didn’t understand. I thought he thought the ball was going to the corner. But even so, the goalkeeper would not reach the ball, whistle or not. The goal was deserved and valid,” he told TV Globo.

As for defender Titi, from Fortaleza, the whistle harmed the team. “That’s what you saw, that’s what you were able to witness. Before the ball entered the goal, he whistled. Our team stopped. It was a very dubious move and unfortunately it took away our concentration. Now it’s time to get back better for the second half. “he explained.

