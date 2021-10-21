Discover the songs that play on the soap opera· TV News

The soundtrack of Verdades Secretas 2 was made with an eye on those who like international electronic music, with songs from the 1980s mixed with other contemporary ones. The choices were made to suit the tone of the characters from the second season of the soap opera, focused on mystery, sex and set in bars and clubs.

The plot’s artistic director, Amora Mautner coordinated the selection of the soundtrack. “Our wish was that every song had a lot of personality. We have, for example, Wanda Jackson, FKA Twigs and Letrux on the score,” said the director in a statement sent by Globoplay to the press.

“The instrumental part is very atmospheric and was created by my longtime partner Eduardo Queiroz. The soundtrack is a very important pillar in this project, in the construction of the environment”, explained Amora.

With many scenes of sex and drug use, Secret Truths 2 is rated 18+ on Globoplay. The open TV version, still without a scheduled release date, will be a little more subtle and will be recommended for people over 16 years old.

The transgressive setting made those responsible for the soundtrack opt for references to the last century. “The 1980s are back, we have in the music scene several artists using references from that time. We created a very special soundtrack, very electronic, especially for the nightclub and fashion show scenes”, revealed Juliana Medeiros, music production supervisor at Globo .

“This is a track that follows very well the dense and daring plot of Secret Truths 2”, said the expert. A song that was recorded in an unprecedented way for the soap opera was Summer Kisses, Winter Tears, in the voice of Mãeana.

Secret Truth 2 soundtrack

See below the songs that make up the soundtrack of Globoplay’s soap opera:

Two Weeks (FKA Twigs)

The Curse (Agnes Obel)

Shadow (Chromatics)

Your Body Changes Everything – Boy Harsher Remix (Perfume Genius, Boy Harsher)

Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat)

Oblivion (Grimes)

Help Me Lose My Mind (Disclosure, London Grammar)

Flirt Revival (Letrux)

Heart Of Glass (Blondie)

The Only Way (Tricky)

Funnel Of Love (Wanda Jackson)

You Should See Me In A Crown (Billie Eilish)

Fade To Gray (Visage)

My Name Is Trouble (Keren Ann)

The Fall (Rhye)

Cosmic Dancer (Nick Cave)

You Don’t Know How Glad I Am (Nancy Wilson)

Overpowered (Roisin Murphy)

Summer Kisses, Winter Tears (Mother)

Where to watch Secret Truths 2

The first ten chapters of Secret Truths 2 were available on Globoplay at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (20th). The telenovela has 50 episodes in all — the other 40 will be released every two weeks. See the schedule below:

10/20 – chapters 1 to 10

11/3 – chapters 11 to 20

11/17 – chapters 21 to 30

12/1 – chapters 31 to 40

12/15 – chapters 41 to 50 (end)

Globoplay’s cheapest monthly plan costs R$22.90 and provides access to the full content of the streaming service, with Globo’s films, series, soap operas and programs in full. In the annual package, the value is R$ 238.80 (equivalent to R$ 19.90 per month). There is no option for a seven-day tasting period. There are even combos that involve pay TV channels.