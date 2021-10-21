‘Discriminatory Posture’ Says Black Delegate Barred in Mall About Code ‘Zara Zerou’ Triggered by Store to Warn About ‘Suspicious’ Customers | Ceará

The delegate Ana Paula Barroso, barred in the Zara of Shopping Iguatemi in Fortaleza, said this Thursday (21), that the sound code “Zara zerou” is a “discriminatory posture”. According to investigations, the store advertised this code on loudspeakers to indicate to employees that there was a ‘potential suspect’ customer on the spot, which needed to be watched.

“Even to my surprise, the issue of this code came up. The code itself already demonstrates a posture, a discriminatory speech, where there is a selectivity of people. For some people the service is one for others the service is another. This in itself already demonstrates discrimination”, he stated.

Ana Paula also stated that today she has a feeling of relief for having managed to prove that there was discrimination on the part of the establishment.

“My feeling right now is of a washed soul. Feeling of peace. I have always been sure of what I was saying and now I have a sense of peace in this regard. Those who doubted, there is the proof. There’s nothing to question. Now Ana Paula is not the center of this discussion. It shouldn’t be. I was just an object of an instrument. An instrument of God in this whole process”.

Ana Paula was banned from entering the store last September 14th and denounced that she was a victim of racism because she was black. The store said she was prevented from entering because she was eating ice cream and without a mask, but videos released by investigators show that white customers entered the store without the accessory on the same day (read below). The manager who stopped Ana Paula was indicted for racism.

In an interview with TV Verdes Mares this Thursday (21), Ana Paula Barroso also recalled that many cases like hers happened in other places, but that many people gave up because they were unable to express their revolt.

“I was there to represent a category of many people who didn’t make it. They often went through the same situation and were unable to verbalize their pain, they did not seek the police and did not have the courage”, he said.

Moral harassment and prejudiced procedures

The Civil Police presented the findings of the inquiry this Tuesday (18th). According to police investigations, seven witnesses were heard. One of them, a 27-year-old black woman who reported during her testimony that she was a victim of the same situation last June. Two other former employees of the Zara store also reported moral harassment and prejudiced procedures in the form of serving potential customers.

Three security guards from the mall where the store operates and the head of security at the site were also heard, who returned to the store with the victim minutes after the eviction.

‘Zara zeroed’ on internal speakers

The general delegate of the Civil Police of Ceará, Sérgio Pereira dos Santos, said on Tuesday (19), that the Zara store used the audible code “Zara zerou” on the internal speakers to indicate to employees which customers should be seen as “potential suspects”.

“This was a command that was given so that all store employees or at least some from then on began to observe that person no longer as a consumer, but as a potential suspect who needed to be kept under surveillance by the store,” says Sérgio Pereira.

According to him, these people were black and wore simple clothing to enter the commercial establishment. In a note sent to g1 on Wednesday afternoon (20), “Zara denies the existence of an alleged code to discriminate against customers”.

Zara also informed that the approach was not motivated by racial reasons, but because of health protocols. The note also says that the store “does not tolerate any type of discrimination” (read in full below).

According to the delegate general, the police identified a former store employee who explained how the procedure was performed.

Store that barred black women in Fortaleza alleging misuse of masks received white people under the same conditions

The Civil Police presented videos that show white customers at Zara’s store, in Fortaleza, consuming food and not wearing a mask correctly, without being barred.

“The visual material obtained through the internal circuit of the store reveals the different treatment given by the employee of the store to the victim. In the images, it is possible to see when the victim is expelled from the place, when minutes before, the same employee attended a customer who, even not consuming any food, he did not use the mask correctly. The scene was observed in other situations where other customers were not removed from the store or approached to use the mask correctly,” reported the Civil Police.

Delegate Ana Paula Barroso denounced the store for racism after being barred

O crime of racism against delegate Ana Paula it can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine for the employee suspected of committing racial discrimination, as well as civil punishment for the store, according to the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE).

Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, which defines and punishes cases of racism, provides that both the establishment and the store can be punished by court, explains Tharrara Rodrigues, member of the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the OAB-CE.

Read the full store note:

“Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police authority’s report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect the company’s policy. races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent and inseparable values ​​of corporate culture. any form of racism, which must be fought with the utmost seriousness in all aspects”