Diver finds 900-year-old sword that belonged to Knight of the Crusades – International

TEL-AVIV — A diver found a sword dating back to the Crusades on Carmel Beach, north of Israel. Shlomi Katzin, a local resident, discovered the object on Oct. 9, after the ocean current stirred the sand on the seabed.

He handed the sword to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAI), which revealed the story in a statement on Monday.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the sword is 900 years old. The relic made of iron is one meter long, with a 30 centimeter handle. “The sword, preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and evidently belonged to a knight of the Crusades,” said Nir Distelfeld, inspector of the IAI’s Theft Prevention Unit, in a statement.

Experts said the ancient sword was probably discovered after the sand was displaced by the waves. Other artifacts found in the vicinity of the weapon include metal anchors, stone anchors and pottery fragments.

In an interview with the newspaper Times of Israel, the director of the IAI Marine Archeology Unit, Kobi Sharvit, explained that the coast of Carmel, where there are many natural inlets, has been a haven for ships in storms during years of maritime activity in the region.

“These conditions have attracted merchant ships over time, leaving behind rich archaeological finds. The newly recovered sword is just one of those finds. The smallest storm moves the sand and reveals objects at the bottom of the sea, while burying others. The popularity of diving increased the number of discoveries”, he pointed out.

Israeli law requires that all artifacts found be returned to the nation. After his discovery, Katzin said he retrieved the sword from the bottom of the sea for fear that the find would be stolen or reburied.

Shlomi Katzin received a certificate of appreciation for his good citizenship, and IAI Director General Eli Escosido commended him for presenting the discovery to the authorities.

“Each ancient artifact found helps us assemble the historic puzzle of the Land of Israel. Once the sword is cleaned and evaluated in the labs, we will ensure that it is displayed to the public,” he promised in a statement.

More and more common discoveries

Experts say the discovery of ancient artifacts by recreational swimmers and divers has become increasingly common in recent years, amid the growing popularity of water sports in the region. The location where the sword was found has been monitored by authorities since it was discovered in June.

Other finds in the area show that the mooring was used as far back as the late Bronze Age, or about four millennia ago. The sword’s recent discovery suggests that the natural harbor was also used during the Crusades, Sharvit said.

During the Crusades, which lasted from the end of the 11th century to the end of the 13th century, fortified settlements were built in the Holy Land by knights from Europe trying to establish a Christian kingdom with Jerusalem as their capital.

Muslim forces did not travel by sea, which Sharvit said indicated the sword was a Crusader weapon, according to the Haaretz.

Experts say the Mediterranean’s high temperatures likely helped preserve the iron sword. Marine life stuck to the gun “like glue” as the iron oxidized, Sharvit told New York Times on Monday.

Authorities plan to put the sword on display after it has been cleaned and researched. Eli Escosido, director general of the IAA, praised Katzin in a note for handing over the artifact to authorities. “Each ancient artifact found helps us assemble the historical puzzle of the Land of Israel.” / AFP, REUTERS and W. POST