Doctor takes office as 1st trans person in the US to become four-star admiral | World

the doctor Rachel Levine became the first trans person on Tuesday (19) to receive the four-star admiral degree from the US Public Health Service Corps. She has been working since January as Assistant Secretary of Health in the Joe Biden administration (see more at the end of the article).

This is the highest possible title for uniformed careers, which are armed and unarmed types of civil service that include the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. The agency Levine serves is dedicated to protecting US public health and has ranks similar to the military.

Watch in the VIDEO below the episode about trans people from the special ‘More than a letter’

More than a lyric: ‘Companies are not prepared for trans people,’ says producer

“This is a historic occasion, and I feel honored to take on this role for the impact I can make and the historic nature that it means,” she said in a speech, according to NBC.

“I stand on the shoulders of the LGBTQ+ people who have gone before me, the acquaintances and the acquaintances. May this inauguration today be the first of many to come, creating a diverse and more inclusive future.”

2 of 2 Rachel Levine in May 2020 Image — Photo: Joe Hermitt/AP Rachel Levine in May 2020 Image — Photo: Joe Hermitt/AP

A graduate of Harvard and Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State Health Workers.

Pediatrician and former Pennsylvania general practitioner, she has published studies on opiate crises, medical marijuana, teen medicine, eating disorders, and LGBTQ medicine.