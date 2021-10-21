Doctors do a pig kidney transplant for a person for the first time

In an unprecedented feat, surgeons in the United States successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human patient, without the body rejecting the new organ.

The surgery took place in New York at the NYU Langone Health Academic Medical Center. The kidney used in the procedure came from a pig genetically modified to eliminate molecules that could lead to organ rejection in the human patient, according to information from the Reuters news agency.

The procedure could represent an end to the anguish of thousands of people awaiting kidney transplants in healthcare systems around the world.

NYU Langone Health medical center building, where the surgery was performed

The experimental transplant was performed in a brain-dead patient. Family members authorized the surgery before the equipment that kept her alive was turned off. The experiment was conducted by surgeon-physician Robert Montgomery.

The American newspaper The New York Times, professor of transplants Dorry Segev, from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who did not participate in the research, said that the surgery is a great advance. “But we still need to know more about the organ’s longevity,” he said.

Currently, more than 50,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health released by CNN Brazil. Most patients are waiting for a kidney or a cornea.

In the United States, it is estimated that more than 90,000 people are waiting for a new kidney.