Does glue? Facebook may change its name to end bad reputation – 10/20/2021

Amid complaints from former employees, consequences of a global failure and investments in the metaverse, Facebook must change the name of the company to reposition the brand. The change would have been confirmed by an internal source of the company to the website “The Verge”.

According to the publication, Mark Zuckerberg’s new company name is kept secret even among the highest-ranking people on Facebook. The announcement is expected to take place on October 28, during Connect, the company’s annual conference.

The change is intended to reflect the company’s new obsession: building a metaverse, digital world in which people can use different devices to move and communicate using avatars.

The expectation is that the new name will be related to Horizon, which he calls the virtual reality version of Facebook.

The source also explained to The Verge that the intention is to position the Facebook application as just one of the products of the conglomerate, which also controls Instagram, WhatsApp and virtual reality company Oculus.

A Facebook spokesperson did not confirm the move to The Verge.

‘metaverse’ world

The world’s largest social network has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, from glasses to bracelets.

Facebook has injected more than 50 million dollars (R$ 278 million) and has more than 10,000 employees working on building products that allow people to explore the virtual space of such a metarverse.

The company is betting that virtual and augmented reality displays will be as popular as today’s cell phones, and that’s why it wants to get ahead and be recognized as a metaverse company, not just a social network.

*With information from Reuters Agency