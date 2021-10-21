Dollar soars after Guedes talks about ‘license’ to pierce spending ceiling | Economy

Share this news on WhatsApp

At 10:14 am, the US currency jumped 1.69%, sold at R$5.652. In the highest quotation of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.6750, renewing maximum values ​​that had not been reached since mid-April. See more quotes.

The tourism dollar was traded at R$5.93; at exchange bureaus, it exceeds R$ 6.20 in purchases of currency on prepaid cards.

Already the Bovespa operates in fall of more than 1% amid fears of fiscal loss.

‘License’ to spend puts an end to the spending ceiling and may cause interest and inflation to rise,’ says economist

The Central Bank did not announce a net sale of dollars – either in the form of exchange swaps or physical currency – for this Thursday, but given the soaring dollar, financial agents do not rule out that Bacen intervene by surprise in the market.

On Tuesday, news about the government’s intentions to pay part of Brazil’s Auxílio outside the spending ceiling had already soured the mood of the markets, causing a fall in the stock market, higher future interest rates and an increase in the dollar against the real.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed down 0.65% to BRL 5.5583, after reaching BRL 5.5944 on Tuesday. With the result of the day before, it increased by 2.07% in the month and 7.15% in the year.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ speech saying that the government is studying alternatives to make the amount of R$ 400 for Brazil Aid feasible was interpreted by the market as the end of the spending ceiling, indicating a defeat by the economic team in the battle against plans to break the ceiling of spending.

Seen as Brazil’s fiscal anchor, the spending ceiling has been in place since 2016 and does not allow government spending to grow above the previous year’s inflation, with the aim of reducing public indebtedness and avoiding an out-of-control public spending.

“We have the fiscal rule and it is being dismantled. This ‘waiver’ the minister asked for yesterday is the end of the spending ceiling,” said economist and specialist in public accounts, Guilherme Tinoco, in an interview with GloboNews (see video above) .

The minister said that the government is evaluating whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new Bolsa Família will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license, called by the minister “waiver” (pardon), for an expense of around R$ 30 billion, or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional spending cap rule to accommodate it.

Guedes defended that the government seeks to be “reformist and popular” and “not “populist”, amid widespread criticism that circumventing the spending ceiling would be an electoral measure and would not represent an effective change for Bolsa Família.

“The fact that exponents of the opposition to the federal government defend higher amounts of the income support program, as suggested by former president Lula, of R$ 600 monthly benefit, should be considered as an additional risk factor for the market , as it may further encourage pressure from Centrão politicians for higher amounts of Auxílio Brasil,” said the Renaissance Economics department DTVM, in a daily report.

Miriam: ‘Minister tore the last piece of spending control costume’

Why is Brazil’s fiscal crisis frightening?

O Brazil is considered a country with a high level of indebtedness for an emerging economy. In the past, for example, the worsening fiscal situation caused Brazil to lose investment grade by the main credit rating agencies.

The explosion of public debt and the risk of an uncontrolled fiscal situation are pointed out by analysts and investors as one of the main factors of domestic uncertainty, which may even make a sustained recovery of the Brazilian economy unfeasible.

The problem is not new. Since 2014, Brazil has spent more than it collects on taxes, which generates the so-called primary deficit and increases indebtedness. But with the pandemic, government expenditures soared and the situation worsened, rekindling the discussion about the urgency of fiscal adjustment measures.

In addition to the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar in 2020, the perception of greater fiscal risk is more evident in the recent rise in interest rates on longer-term government bonds. That is: faced with a greater risk of not getting the money back, the market is charging more to finance government debt.

In future interest rates, the level of tension was quite visible in prices on Thursday. The Interbank Deposit (DI) rate for January 2022 rose from 7.66% in the previous adjustment to 7.91% and the DI rate for January 2023 jumped from 9.91% to 10.42%.

Valdo: Auxílio-Brasil is a ‘trick’ and the government will break the spending ceiling

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: