Dollar softens high and starts to be sold at R$ 5.63; Stock drops 1.8% – News

After surpass the BRL 5.67 mark in the first deals on Thursday (21), the commercial dollar reduced the high to R$ 5.63 (+1.27%), at 11:30 am. At the same time, the Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock market index, fell 1.8% to 108,783 points.

For tourists, the rate of the American currency already exceeds R$ 6.20 at exchange offices, an amount valid for issues on the prepaid card. Cash sales are made for more than R$ 5.80.

The bad movement in the financial market comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes admitted, on Wednesday night (21), that he will be defeated in the battle against plans to break the spending ceiling with the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a program designed to replace Bolsa Família, in the amount of R$400.

Guedes said that the government is evaluating whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new Bolsa Família will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license for an expenditure of around R$ 30 billion, or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional rule of spending ceiling to accommodate you.

The minister also stated that it will be up to the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), to make a formula that guarantees the payment of a social benefit in 2022, respecting the fiscal framework of Brazil, viable.

The appreciation of the dollar also gained strength with the action of the BC (Central Bank) not to announce the net sale of dollars in this session – either in the form of exchange swap or physical currency – but, given the soaring dollar, financial agents they do not rule out a surprise intervention in the market.

The movement of currency abroad does not help either, on a day of falling stock exchanges and emerging currencies, amid renewed fears related to the Chinese real estate market. And unemployment benefit data in the US came in better than expected, corroborating expectations of a cut in stimulus in the US economy, which theoretically would harm emerging market assets, such as the real.