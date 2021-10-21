Duda Reis exudes sincerity when revealing interest in Felipe Titto and others she wanted to be with; watch

Free, light and loose! Duda Reis participated in a video on Matheus Mazzafera’s channel, released this Wednesday (20), and spoke a little about her single life. The actress gave details about her relationship with João Guilherme, with whom she has stayed a few times, and confessed with which actor she would like to act with a few kisses.

João himself defined his involvement with Duda as a colorful friendship. For her, however, it is not labelable. “I had never titled anything. We’ve stayed a few times and we get along well. I really like João. But if he wanted to have something more serious… I don’t want to have anything serious with anyone right now“, said Kings.

Asked about an actor who would kiss on stage, the girl admitted being a fan of Jesuita Barbosa and would like to act in romance sequences with him. Publicly single since she ended a turbulent engagement with Nego do Borel, the blonde listed some famous people with whom she would stay: João Vicente de Castro, Arthur Picolli, Caio Castro, Enzo Celulari and Felipe Titto.

About the last one, Duda even fired: “I get a lot. if God wills one day“. And are you wrong? kkkkk She even confessed that she is in a time of life full of flirtations. “There are so many people I flirt with. Two with the letter ‘A’ (…) My style of play: total attack. It was soft, it’s ‘vapo’… I don’t like people who hold me, nor jealous people“he joked. Watch: