Duda Reis opens the game about João Guilherme: ‘Super Amigos’

Duda Reis participated in the program “Hotel Mazzafera”, on YouTube, and spoke of his relationship with João Guilherme and the recent sighting of the two in the ‘greater mood of romance’. For those who don’t remember, earlier this month, the two were seen in an atmosphere of romance at the club Vitrinni Loung, recently opened in São Paulo. Duda and João were exchanging kisses and drinking tequila together.

In a conversation with Matheus Mazzafera, Duda stated that the relationship between them is one of “friendship”.

“Me and João, we’ve known each other since we were 14, 15 years old. At that time, we stayed once too, but then we became super friends”. Duda also said that “it’s not João, it’s nobody” and that he’s not at the dating stage, and that he doesn’t want anything serious with anyone.

CHECK THE VIDEO:

DUDA REIS PLAYS: “IN BRAZIL THERE IS NO MAN FOR ME”

After enjoying a night out with a friend, Duda Reis woke up as if nothing had happened this Tuesday, October 19th.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared some videos in which she appears doing drainage and recalled a famous phrase said by Xuxa Meneghel.

“Guys, I said I was going to say good morning as if nothing had happened. Good Morning. I’m doing drainage, because, right, going out on a Monday… I was talking to my masseuse and as Xuxa used to say, in Brazil there is no man for me. And she feels the same. I think many of you must feel that way. I feel it in the deepest way,” she said, laughing.

