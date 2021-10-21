Due to indiscipline, Athletico must terminate contract with defensive midfielder Richard | athletico-pr

Athletico must terminate contract with the defensive midfielder Richard , 27 years old, later this week. The athlete is suspended and cannot act against the Flamengo this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal.

The reason for the likely departure of the player is outside the field. He was drawn for the anti-doping test in the game against Fluminense, on Sunday, but left the Arena da Baixada before the end of the match valid for the Brasileirão.

According to coach Alberto Valentim, the player asked to be substituted at half-time when explaining the entry of Márcio Azevedo. Richard then returned to the stadium for testing.

Technical director Paulo Autuori defends the immediate removal of the midfielder, first-choice in the season: he only played in two of the 38 games coming from the bench. On Tuesday, the athletic midfielder only did activities at the gym and didn’t even work with the red-black squad.

On loan from Corinthians, Richard arrived at Athletico in July last year and moved on to this season. He made 71 matches in the red-black shirt, with two goals and two assists.

The link with Hurricane runs until the end of 2021, while the contract with Timão ends at the end of 2022.