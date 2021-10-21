‘Duna’, one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally premieres in São Paulo – 10/20/2021 – Cinema

In a week in which the capital’s eyes turn to the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival, only four films make it to the commercial circuit. Among the premieres of this farm (21), is “Duna”, one of the most awaited great productions of the year.

The film, which has had its release several times delayed due to the pandemic, brings together some of the most celebrated names in Hollywood today: Denis Villeneuve —director of “The Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049″— brings together names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac to stage the classic science fiction written by Frank Herbert.

The plot, which involves the dispute between intergalactic feuds for a valuable raw material, covers topics such as philosophy, sociology, eugenics and even messianism — all under the tracks of a classic adventure starring a predestined young man, Paul Artreides. Played by Chalamet, he is faced with immense responsibilities.

The film, which premiered out of competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, has been well received by fans of the series —whose first book was published in the 1960s— and international box offices, which now total more than $100. millions in cinemas across Europe.

In addition to “Duna”, another release with a good reputation at festivals —this time, national ones— is Ceará’s “Cabeça de Nêgo”. The film brings current themes —racism, disregard for education and authoritarianism—, in addition to reinforcing the presence of contemporary black cinema in Brazil. Directed by Déo Cardoso, the film stars Lucas Limeira and Jessica Ellen.

On the other hand, “Sanctorum”, by the Mexican Joshua Gil, deals with the reality of drug trafficking and local military violence against the indigenous population, packed in a production marked by mystical elements and cosmic landscapes.

Finally, the animation “Ron Bugado”, with a much lighter theme. In it, an excluded boy at school tries to get closer to his peers by becoming the owner of a B-bot, a multifunctional and customizable little robot that all children have. But the machine has a manufacturing defect that sets it apart from the rest.

If you decide to go to the movies, be sure to follow the coronavirus prevention guidelines. Respect the distance in the seats, whenever possible wash your hands, use a suitable mask and do not take off your face protection during the exhibition.

?

nigga’s head

In the film from Ceará, a young black man is expelled from school after trying to impose changes and suffering a racist attack. He resists and refuses to leave the school’s premises, setting up a great mobilization.

Brazil, 2020. Director: Déo Cardoso. With: Lucas Limeira, Nicoly Mota and Jenniffer Joinley. 14 years

Read the review.

Dune

One of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year, the feature chronicles the trajectory of Paul Artreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Kind of a prince of an intergalactic fief, he becomes responsible for taking care of the planet and exploring the precious spice of its desert. To assume his destiny as a predestined leader of this universe, Artreides faces a series of hurdles and tragedies caused by a rival house.

Canada/Hungary/United Kingdom/USA, 2021. Director: Denis Villeneuve. With: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa. 14 years

Read the review.

ron bugado

In this animation, a boy is excluded from school for not having a B-bot, a robot whose function is to establish new friendships. When he finally gets one, he runs into a friend with a manufacturing defect — which is quite different from other machines. The dubbed version marks the debut of Sophia Abrahão and Sergio Malheiros in this type of work.

United Kingdom, 2021. Directed by: Sarah Smith, Alessandro Carloni and Jean-Philippe Vine. With: Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms.

sanctorum

Indigenous people who plant Amapoula, the raw material for heroin, in Mexico do not have a single piece of the fortunes accumulated by traffickers. In the crossfire between the military and the cartels, a boy raised by his grandmother seeks some connection with nature in this feature that combines thriller and fantastic elements.

Mexico/Dominican Republic/Qatar, 2019. Director: Joshua Gil. With: Erwin Antonio Pérez Jiménez, Nereyda Pérez Vásquez and Virgen Vázquez Torres. 14 years

Read the review.