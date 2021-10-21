‘Duna’ wipes away excesses from the book and gets right to the point in great unrestrained adaptation; g1 has seen | Movie theater

In Denis Villeneuve you can trust. The French Canadian filmmaker, responsible for “The Arrival” (2016) and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), once again shows his mastery of science fiction with the new version of “Dune”, which opens this Thursday (21) in Brazilian cinemas.

In addition to being a great example of the genre, the film also works as an excellent adaptation. from Frank Herbert’s classic. By wiping away excesses from the 1965 work, gets straight to the point and builds a mood of urgency with stunning visuals.

All of this adds up to an enviable cast – including Timothée Chalamet (“Call me by my name”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Skywalker Rise”) Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Josh Brolin (“Avengers: Ultimatum”) – makes the duration of two hours and 35 minutes pass in the blink of an eye and serves as a stunning start to an inevitable franchise.

Mythology, Book and Previous Versions

Even the most passionate fan of the literary saga has to admit that a complex mythology makes the dense and slow beginning of the first book very difficult to overcome, especially for those unfamiliar with the story.

Focusing on a faster pace, Villeneuve skillfully advances the plot while managing to present his universe inhabited by emperors, interstellar travel, religious sects with superpowerful limbs and gigantic monsters.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune' scene — Photo: Publicity

The plot is basically the same. In a distant future, in which humanity has spread across the universe in an empire based on a feudal system, a young heir must deal with the move of his noble family in charge of a new planet.

In addition to facing the threats of the arid world but full of promises and unique riches, they must also overcome the dangers posed by the region’s former leaders, their greatest enemies.

The choices for some adaptations and corrections are even more correct for those who watched the David Lynch film. The renowned filmmaker’s 1984 version, bold as it may be for the time, changes a lot from the original work, but – among countless problems – it does little to facilitate access for the general public.

Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Stephen McKinley Henderson in 'Dune' scene — Photo: Publicity

More accessible, the film goes well with its allegories about power relations, politics and religion, and even manages to contain some of the most dated aspects of the story, such as the white savior cliché, with a more diverse cast – however much Chalamet is so white as a polar bear in a blizzard in Alaska.

Without the breaks in rhythm, the production has space to devote itself to the technical aspects. From the scenography, which translates with admirable accuracy the environments described by Herbert, to the beautiful visual effects, “Duna” shows itself as one of the most beautiful films of 2021.

Even Hans Zimmer’s score (“The Origin”), often histrionic to the point of wanting more attention than the story it should elevate, matches the plot’s urgent, unbridled atmosphere.

In this climate, each of the actors in the bloated and extremely charismatic cast manages to conquer their moments. At one point, the most distracted audience may even be surprised by the appearance of yet another forgotten name, such as Javier Bardem (“Mother!”).

Jason Momoa in 'Dune' scene — Photo: Publicity

There are so many big names that the weakest link falls exactly on Chalamet, who at times doesn’t seem so given over to the action-packed space opera he’s been immersing himself in.

He has a lot to grow alongside Zendaya, but unfortunately when the pair finally cross paths the plot of this “Part 1” is already drawing to a close.

The taste that “Dune” is an excellent prologue to a future outcome is inevitable in the end and could even be bitter. However, it says a lot about the pleasure of following the introduction of this great adventure.

After all, it’s never a bad sign when two hours and 35 minutes go by so quickly that the desire for more survives for the end credits – and even for a good few days after the show ends.